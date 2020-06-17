e-paper
Home / India News / 10 killed on way back from pilgrim centre in Andhra after truck rams vehicle

10 killed on way back from pilgrim centre in Andhra after truck rams vehicle

According to police, the tractor-trolley was carrying a group of 25 people belonging to Gopavaram village of Errupalem block in Telangana’s Khammam district.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:25 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
They people were returning from Vedadri, a famous pilgrim centre, after having darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. (HT Photo)
Ten people, including four children, were killed and 14 others injured when a truck rammed the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling at Jaggayyapet in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

While seven of them died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at the government hospital in Jaggayyapet. The injured were also admitted to the same hospital and the condition of three of them is said to be critical.

According to police, the tractor-trolley was carrying a group of 25 people belonging to Gopavaram village of Errupalem block in Telangana’s Khammam district. They were returning from Vedadri, a famous pilgrim centre, after having darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

“As they were approaching Jaggayyapet, a speeding truck loaded with cement bags rammed into the tractor-trolley, which overturned on the road side,” Jaggayyapet sub-inspector of police R Dharma Raju said.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operations with the help of locals. The injured were moved to the hospital. “We are yet to ascertain how the accident took place. We have registered a case and taken up the investigation,” the SI said.

