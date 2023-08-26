Kuki MLAs stick to their call for separate admin, refute Manipur CM’s claim

The 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs on Friday rejected Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s claim that he was in “regular touch with them”, and reiterated their demand for “creation of separate administration” for hills districts in the northeastern state where ethnic clashes have killed at least 155 people since May 3. On August 16, the 10 MLAs submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , demanding a separate chief secretary and police chief for the hill districts (AFP file photo)

In an interview on Thursday, Singh said: “I have told the MLAs that I will provide them with security and that we must work together to restore normalcy. I have also spoken to the civil society organisations in Imphal (Meitei groups) and said that the MLAs should not be stopped from visiting the valley (Imphal) for work. The MLAs must join work immediately. Also, let me reiterate that there can be no division of Manipur.”

Rejecting the claim, the 10 legislators issued the statement, saying: “It is clarified by all 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs that we have not been in touch with CM N Biren Singh since the outbreak of communal violence in May 2023.”

On August 16, the 10 MLAs submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , demanding a separate chief secretary and police chief for the hill districts, where a majority of Kuki and other tribal groups reside. The tribal MLAs have maintained that there is threat to their lives from Meitei groups. When violence broke out on May 3, one Kuki MLA, Vungzagin Valte sustained serious injuries in a mob attack. Houses of other Kuki leaders were also burnt.

In their statement on Friday, the MLAs cited security concerns in entering Imphal, where the majority of residents are Meiteis, and said that they do not want to be attacked like Valte.

“So far, no enquiry or arrest has been made, nor any progress of investigation is reported till today. In fact, we do not want to repeat and face the same fate as our colleague,” the statement said.

“We strongly reiterate our legitimate demand for creation of separate administration within the purview of the Indian Constitution in order to restore permanent peace and settlement,” it added.

The 10 MLAs also said that they will boycott the special assembly session that will start on August 29.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

At least 155 people have died in the violence and around 50000 have been displaced from their homes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON