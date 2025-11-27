10-year jail for concealing marriage, penalties for abettors: All about Assam’s new law banning polygamy
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 08:46 pm IST
Assam CM Himanta Sarma said the bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies.
The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy in the state, making it a punishable offence leading to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the proposed legislation, officially Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, will cover people of all faiths as it is "irrespective of religion and not against Islam as being perceived by a section".
The chief minister said the ban on polygamy is a direction towards the implementation of the UCC. The bill has been approved by the Assam cabinet and will be tabled in the next assembly session.
What the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 entails
- Himanta Sarma said the bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies. "The Hindus are not free from polygamy. That's also our responsibility. This bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies," he said.
- However, those belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and areas under the Sixth Schedule will remain exempt from the purview of the legislation.
- While the bill has a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment for concealing the previous marriage, it includes a provision of up to 7 years for unlawful polygamy.
- “The cabinet has approved a Bill to prevent polygamy in Assam. Anyone found guilty of indulging in polygamy will face seven years imprisonment. In the new Bill, this offence (polygamy) has been made non-cognizable and those arrested under its provisions will not get bail immediately,” Sarma said earlier this month after a cabinet meeting.
- The proposed law states that the abettors, including priests and guardians, are liable for up to two years. There are stricter penalties for repeat offenders.
- CM Sarma said that a bill against deceptive marriage will also be brought in during the session in February next year. This comes after Himanta earlier this month said that the government would ban love-jihad and introduce a bill against this.
