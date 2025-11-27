10-year jail for concealing marriage, penalties for abettors: All about Assam’s new law banning polygamy

The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy in the state, making it a punishable offence leading to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at a launch in Guwahati. (@himantabiswaX/ANI Photo) (@himantabiswa X)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the proposed legislation, officially Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, will cover people of all faiths as it is "irrespective of religion and not against Islam as being perceived by a section".

The chief minister said the ban on polygamy is a direction towards the implementation of the UCC. The bill has been approved by the Assam cabinet and will be tabled in the next assembly session.

What the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 entails