Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

100 flights, 51 trains delayed as dense fog hits Delhi for third consecutive day

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2025 01:10 PM IST

On Sunday morning, the weather office said there was zero visibility at Palam between 4 am and 7:30 am.

A thick layer of fog enveloped several areas of Delhi for a third consecutive morning on Sunday, leading to 51 trains and 100 flights being delayed. A day after the city witnessed its longest zero-visibility spell, which led to a delay of over 400 flights, the city's international airport didn't report any flight cancellations.

A man cycles amid a thin layer of fog on a cold winter morning at India Gate.(ANI)
A man cycles amid a thin layer of fog on a cold winter morning at India Gate.(ANI)

Budget carrier IndiGo said in a post on X at 12.59 am that flights to/from Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow were impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

On Sunday morning, the weather office said there was zero visibility at Palam between 4 am and 7:30 am. On Saturday, Palam recorded a nine-hour spell of zero visibility.

At Safdarjung, the visibility dropped to 0.50 metres at 5:30 am. General visibility at the Palam and the Safdarjung airports was reduced to zero in very dense fog at 7:30 am.

Also read: Delhi fog: City sees season's longest zero visibility spell; 400 flights delayed

How was Delhi's temperature?

The India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am.

Other cities in North India also experienced similar weather conditions. In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar recorded -1 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. Chandigarh logged 9.1 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for nine hours, the longest spell of the season. The Delhi airport witnessed 19 flight diversions, many cancellations and over 400 flight delays. The Northern Railway said a total of 59 trains had been running late by up to six hours and 22 by around eight hours.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On