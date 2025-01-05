100 flights, 51 trains delayed as dense fog hits Delhi for third consecutive day

A thick layer of fog enveloped several areas of Delhi for a third consecutive morning on Sunday, leading to 51 trains and 100 flights being delayed. A day after the city witnessed its longest zero-visibility spell, which led to a delay of over 400 flights, the city's international airport didn't report any flight cancellations. A man cycles amid a thin layer of fog on a cold winter morning at India Gate.(ANI)

Budget carrier IndiGo said in a post on X at 12.59 am that flights to/from Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow were impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

On Sunday morning, the weather office said there was zero visibility at Palam between 4 am and 7:30 am. On Saturday, Palam recorded a nine-hour spell of zero visibility.

At Safdarjung, the visibility dropped to 0.50 metres at 5:30 am. General visibility at the Palam and the Safdarjung airports was reduced to zero in very dense fog at 7:30 am.

How was Delhi's temperature?

The India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am.

Other cities in North India also experienced similar weather conditions. In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar recorded -1 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. Chandigarh logged 9.1 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for nine hours, the longest spell of the season. The Delhi airport witnessed 19 flight diversions, many cancellations and over 400 flight delays. The Northern Railway said a total of 59 trains had been running late by up to six hours and 22 by around eight hours.

