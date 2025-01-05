Fog delays flights in Delhi; IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for heavy snowfall in J&K | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department has forecast smog and moderate fog across much of the national capital, with dense fog likely in some areas during the morning hours and a partly cloudy sky expected on Sunday. Delhi airport on Saturday saw 19 flight diversions, many cancellations and over 400 flight delays due to fog.(Hindustan Times)

Thick fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday morning, causing flight delays, according to news agency ANI, which shared visuals from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 8-10 kmph from the southeast in the afternoon but may drop below 6 kmph by evening and night.

On Saturday, Delhi's visibility plummeted to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, according to the weather department, marking the season's longest duration of such conditions. Delhi Airport experienced significant disruptions due to dense fog and low visibility, with 19 flight diversions, numerous cancellations, and over 400 flight delays for the second consecutive day.

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi issued a forecast for Sunday stating: “Smog/moderate fog at most places with dense fog at a few places is likely in the morning. Partly cloudy sky. Smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.”

The dense fog disrupted transportation at a large scale, with 81 trains delayed on Saturday, officials said. Meanwhile, the weather department noted that a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact Northwest India between January 10 and 12, bringing light rainfall to the region on January 10.

The department further predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh until January 6. Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Gilgit-Baltistan on January 5, and in Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6. Additionally, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 5 and 6, and in northwest Uttar Pradesh on January 6. Scattered rainfall and snowfall are likely in Uttarakhand on January 6, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated in many northeastern states on January 7 and 8.

‘Orange alert’ for heavy snowfall in J&K

A dense layer of fog covered parts of Kashmir as the region braced for widespread snowfall. The weather department issued an orange alert for Sunday, forecasting widespread snowfall with heavy snow at isolated locations. Officials warned of potential temporary disruptions to surface and air transportation, particularly on Sunday.

The region is expected to experience heavy snowfall in the middle and higher altitudes in the coming days, according to officials.

Dense fog was observed in several areas on Saturday, including Srinagar, during the morning hours, impacting air travel. Poor visibility disrupted flight operations at Srinagar airport, causing delays. However, as visibility improved, flight operations resumed, with the first plane landing at 11.13 am, according to officials.

The meteorological department stated that a moderate to strong western disturbance is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir. Light to moderate snowfall is likely at most locations, with peak activity anticipated between Saturday night and Monday morning. Heavy snow is also forecast for the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley during this period.

An orange alert has been issued for Sunday, with predictions of widespread snowfall and heavy snow at isolated locations. The weather department warned of potential temporary disruptions to surface and air transportation, particularly on Sunday.

In light of the forecast, authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.