Weather news live: Flight operations affected at Delhi airport amid zero visibility due to dense fog

Weather news live: Dense fog blanketed parts of north India in the early hours of Saturday, January 4, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. Visuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover. Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport in the early morning due to thick fog....Read More

IndiGo announced that it has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold due to the weather conditions. "#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am.

The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion.

Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.