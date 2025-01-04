Heavy snowfall likely in Kashmir today, IMD's thunderstorms alert for Himachal Pradesh | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy snowfall for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday, with light to moderate rainfall expected in the adjoining plains. Peak snowfall is anticipated from Saturday night through Monday morning. Children make their way on snow-covered road in the Gurez valley as the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, in Baramulla on Friday. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, has issued a “yellow watch”, predicting thunderstorms, light rainfall, and squalls in various districts, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba between January 4 and 6.

“There is an active western disturbance which lies over the western Himalayan region. There will be light to moderate snowfall in the western Himalayan region in the next 4-5 days. We may even expect heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5. Adjoining plains can also experience light to moderate rainfall,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.

A moderate to strong western disturbance is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, bringing light to moderate snowfall across most areas.

According to the latest IMD weather bulletin, “Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from 04th to 06th and over Himachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th January. Isolated heavy rainfall (≥6.5 cm)/snowfall (≥65 cm) very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 4th & 5th and over Himachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th.”

Temperatures across Kashmir rose during the night. Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, a significant increase from the previous night’s minus 8.6 degrees. Pahalgam, a key base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night’s minus 2.6 degrees. Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest location in the valley. Konibal in Pampore recorded minus 4.6 degrees, while Kupwara in north Kashmir and Kokernag in south Kashmir registered lows of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius and minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Flight operations affected at Srinagar airport

Dense fog enveloped large parts of Kashmir, severely impacting flight operations at Srinagar airport as visibility dropped to approximately 300 metres, according to officials cited by news agency PTI on Friday.

Officials further said that minimum temperatures had risen in most areas of the valley. However, thick fog disrupted air traffic, causing delays for several flights and forcing one to be diverted due to reduced visibility. The minimum visibility required for flight operations is approximately 1,100 metres.

Flight operations resumed around noon when visibility at the airport improved. The officials added that the first flight of the day landed in Srinagar at 11.48am.

Fog conditions in Delhi and other states

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicted smog and moderate fog in most areas, with dense fog at isolated places during the morning on Saturday. The day is expected to have a partly cloudy sky, with smog or shallow fog likely in the evening and night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department said that very dense fog conditions are likely during late night and early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog is also expected during the same period in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya on Saturday morning.

Isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar may see dense fog on January 4, while Assam and Meghalaya could experience it until January 5. Uttar Pradesh is expected to see dense fog conditions from January 7 to 9.