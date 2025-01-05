Aerial footage captures Delhi wrapped in a thick blanket of fog: ‘A haunting morning’

A dense layer of fog blanketed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) once again this morning, significantly reducing visibility and causing widespread disruptions in air and rail travel for the third consecutive day. A recently shared aerial video by a news agency showcases the city shrouded in thick fog, offering a stark visual of the prevailing weather conditions. Aerial views showed Delhi shrouded in thick fog.(X/ANI)

Watch the clip here:

Over 160 flights impacted at IGI Airport

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced severe setbacks, with more than 155 delays reported for aircraft lacking advanced CAT III navigation systems. At least eight flights were cancelled, airport officials confirmed.

Visibility at the airport dropped to zero by 7:30 am, prompting the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to issue an advisory. While landings and takeoffs continued, DIAL cautioned passengers about potential delays for flights not equipped with CAT III technology.

Train operations in disarray

The dense fog also disrupted rail services, delaying over 50 trains in the capital region. Delays averaged between four and six hours, leaving passengers stranded. The Railways advised commuters to check the status of their trains before heading to stations.

IMD issues dense fog alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for dense fog during morning hours, predicting reduced visibility across the city. This marks the third straight day of visibility challenges, severely impacting daily life in the region.

Season's longest zero visibility spell

On Saturday, Delhi experienced its longest spell of zero visibility this season, with the Safdarjung weather station recording an unprecedented nine-hour stretch. These conditions caused delays to 81 trains and diverted 15 flights.

Temperatures and air quality updates

Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 20°C, slightly above the season's average, while the minimum temperature stood at 7.8°C. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category at 377, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Authorities have urged travellers to monitor updates on flight and train schedules. As the foggy spell continues to grip the region, residents are advised to exercise caution and plan their journeys accordingly.