IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 1,040 militants of 5 outfits surrender in Assam
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state.(HT file)
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state.(HT file)
india news

1,040 militants of 5 outfits surrender in Assam

The militants deposited 338 arms, including 58 AK series rifles, 11 M-16 guns and four LMGs.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:51 AM IST

Dreaded militant Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 others belonging to five outfits on Tuesday laid down arms before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream.

The militants belong to People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People's Liberation Tiger (KPLT), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA). Songbijit is the chief of PDCK. He was earlier the commander-in-chief of the banned National Democratic Front of Boroland. He was involved in several incidents of massacres, mostly of the people from minority communities, in the erstwhile Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.

Songbijit was sidelined after the Ranjan Daimary faction of NDFB suspended operations. He later formed the PDCK in Karbi Anglong district. Welcoming the 1,040 surrenderers from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts into the mainstream, Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state. "We are giving all possible support to the youths coming back to the society. We are giving financial help as well as logistic support. We will continue to do that," he added.

The militants deposited 338 arms, including 58 AK series rifles, 11 M-16 guns and four LMGs, the Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said. A formal peace agreement will be signed by the government with the insurgent groups within the next two days, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam cm sarbananda sonowal
Close
"There's one candidate to lead the budget department, and her name is Neera Tanden," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.(Stock images: Getty)
"There's one candidate to lead the budget department, and her name is Neera Tanden," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.(Stock images: Getty)
india news

White House nominates Indian-American as director of management and budget

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:04 AM IST
If confirmed by the Senate, 50-year-old Tanden would become the first person of colour to head the federal agency that prepares the annual budget of the US government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in, on Yamuna Expressway. (ANI)
Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in, on Yamuna Expressway. (ANI)
india news

7 killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway

ANI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST
During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: Mexico doing better than US on Covid-19: Mexican President

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 112 million people, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state.(HT file)
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state.(HT file)
india news

1,040 militants of 5 outfits surrender in Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The militants deposited 338 arms, including 58 AK series rifles, 11 M-16 guns and four LMGs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If confirmed by the Senate, 49-year-old Ahuja, nominated on Tuesday, would become the first Indian-American to serve this top position.(Kiran Ahuja/Twitter)
If confirmed by the Senate, 49-year-old Ahuja, nominated on Tuesday, would become the first Indian-American to serve this top position.(Kiran Ahuja/Twitter)
india news

Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Personnel Management

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Ahuja currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Philanthropy Northwest, a regional network of philanthropic institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample being taken from Amritsar on Tuesday. Concerned schools are now closed for 48 hours for sanitization.(HT photo)
A swab sample being taken from Amritsar on Tuesday. Concerned schools are now closed for 48 hours for sanitization.(HT photo)
india news

Punjab: Out of 4,000 schoolteachers tested, 13 found positive for Covid-19

ANI, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Amid the growing concern over the rising Covid-19 trend in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions on indoor gathering to 100.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anjali Bhardwaj, the 48-year-old activist is also the founder of the Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a citizens' group with a mandate to promote transparency and accountability in government.(Getty)
Anjali Bhardwaj, the 48-year-old activist is also the founder of the Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a citizens' group with a mandate to promote transparency and accountability in government.(Getty)
india news

Indian social activist among 12 anti-corruption champions awarded by Biden admin

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:53 AM IST
According to the State Department, Bhardwaj has served as an active member of the Right to Information Movement in India for over two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Vaikundarajan, the court said,“He indulged in all sorts of manipulations, which he made in his records including personal records and that of the company of which he is the managing partner and as well outside by showing disregard in handing over the application directly to Neeraj Khatri, by his side-stepping the established procedure,” the court said. (Representative Image)(HT Photo/Representative)
On Vaikundarajan, the court said,“He indulged in all sorts of manipulations, which he made in his records including personal records and that of the company of which he is the managing partner and as well outside by showing disregard in handing over the application directly to Neeraj Khatri, by his side-stepping the established procedure,” the court said. (Representative Image)(HT Photo/Representative)
india news

TN mining baron jailed for bribing official

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:58 AM IST
A fine of 10 lakh was also imposed on Vaikundarajan’s company, VV Minerals, for trying to fraudulently get approval for the terms of reference, which are considered in-principle approval for a project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The people described the recent drawdown of Indian and Chinese forces on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake as a “good beginning” but cautioned that more needs to be done to address several other friction points on the Line of Actual Control.(AP)
The people described the recent drawdown of Indian and Chinese forces on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake as a “good beginning” but cautioned that more needs to be done to address several other friction points on the Line of Actual Control.(AP)
india news

China needs to do more to restore normalcy: Officials

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis, New Delhi/beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:32 AM IST
China’s next steps will be watched closely to decide on the future course of engagement either at the bilateral or multilateral level, the people said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
india news

AAP springs a surprise, Kejriwal thanks voters

By Darshan Desai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The BJP appeared headed to win all six municipal corporations-- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Surat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As he addressed the bench as “Your Honour”, the CJI said, “You either have the US Supreme Court or the Magistrate court here in your mind when you call us ‘Your Honour’. We do not want you to address us as Your Honour.”(PTI File Photo)
As he addressed the bench as “Your Honour”, the CJI said, “You either have the US Supreme Court or the Magistrate court here in your mind when you call us ‘Your Honour’. We do not want you to address us as Your Honour.”(PTI File Photo)
india news

‘Your Honour’ suitable for US, magistrate courts, says CJI

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:06 AM IST
CJI Bobde, heading a three-judge bench, was hearing a petition filed by law student Shrikant Prasad. The petition sought filling up of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary, in particular at courts handling criminal cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Songbijit, is the chief of Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), a militant outfit from the Karbi Anglong region. He was earlier the commander-in-chief of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
Songbijit, is the chief of Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), a militant outfit from the Karbi Anglong region. He was earlier the commander-in-chief of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
india news

Militant leader gives up arms in Guwahati

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:03 AM IST
Welcoming the militants to the mainstream, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I welcome all of you to the mainstream after giving up arms. We must all work together towards a peaceful and prosperous Assam. The government would do all it can to ensure that you are rehabilitated well.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Trust in country’s health sector increased during pandemic: PM

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 AM IST
The prestige of India’s health sector and trust in it has increased manifold across the globe after it successfully overcame the “trial by fire” during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added, addressing a webinar on effective implementation of the Union Budget’s provisions in the health sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Custody not a substitute for conviction: Top court

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:48 AM IST
A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy was critical of the “new philosophy” applied by the police and the prosecution to try and keep people in jail at least for a few days as a form of punishment prior to proving their guilt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
india news

Rahul’s remark triggers ‘north-south’ row

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Gandhi, while speaking at the concluding rally of the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’, led by the leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said he learnt a lot from Kerala and understood a bit about the “wisdom of the people” here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP