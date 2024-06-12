108 MPs vocal on LGBTQ issues, no queer representation in India's Lok Sabha

108 out of 543 newly elected MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha have been vocal about LGBTQIA+ issues, according to Pinklist India, a digital archive of policies and policymakers supporting India's queer community. (PTI)

Pinklist India also noted that the number of elected MPs vocal about these issues had reduced from 161 MPs in the last Lok Sabha. The organisation clarifies that 'vocal' refers to discussing the community and its issues, and does not signify whether it was done in a positive or negative light.

Leading up to elections, LGBTQ issues featured on the manifestos of parties from the INDIA bloc such as the Congress, CPI(M) and the NCP(SP). All three parties, part of the INDIA bloc, promised implementation of anti-discriminatory laws and recognition of same-sex civil unions.

The CPI(M) and NCP(SP) also promised healthcare access when it came to gender affirmative surgeries for the community

The BJP promised the transgender community specifically that it would expand the shelter project ‘Garima Graha’ for transgender persons and would cover them under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Except for a 2012 government estimate of 2.5 million, there is no other data on the LGBTQ population in the country. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, few members of the community contested, with several withdrawing candidacy as well.

According to PTI, all three of the transgender candidates who contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, lost their security deposits for failing to gain one-sixth of the total valid votes polled.

Though 48,000 transgender voters were registered to vote, according to the ECI, actual voter turnout was down to 20 percent of eligible transgender voters in the last phase of voting.

Data regarding other identities in the community is not available and only those who are registered as ‘third gender’ by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment are counted under the category of third gender/transgender voters.

Rajan Singh, Delhi's first transgender candidate, told The Hindu, that in order to address issues of the community, it was necessary that they be involved in the dialogue as well.