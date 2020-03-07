11 dead, 4 injured as car, tractor collide on highway in Bihar
While the identities of the deceased in the Bihar road accident are yet to be known, the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 07:52 IST
Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
At least 11 people died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a tractor here on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur, police said on Saturday.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
More details are awaited.
