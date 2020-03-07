11 dead, 4 injured as car, tractor collide on highway in Bihar

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 07:52 IST

At least 11 people died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a tractor here on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur, police said on Saturday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

More details are awaited.