Home / India News / 11 dead, 4 injured as car, tractor collide on highway in Bihar

11 dead, 4 injured as car, tractor collide on highway in Bihar

While the identities of the deceased in the Bihar road accident are yet to be known, the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 07:52 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
At least 11 people died in a road accident on a highway in Bihar on Saturday.
At least 11 people died in a road accident on a highway in Bihar on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
         

At least 11 people died and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a tractor here on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur, police said on Saturday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

More details are awaited.

