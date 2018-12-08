11 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Poonch

At least 11 passengers are reported to have died and several others were injured in a bus accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The accident took place when a passenger bus — registration number JK02W0445 — heading from Loran to Poonch skid off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Plera. Plera is nearly 30 km away from Poonch.

A police official said that the driver appeared to have lost control of the bus. The badly mangled bus came to a halt at the bottom of the gorge by a river bank.

The injured have been shifted to a sub-district hospital in Mandi for treatment.

The death toll is likely to go up.

Further details are awaited.

