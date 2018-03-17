11-year-old boy steals Rs 3 lakh from Rampur bank

Uttar Pradesh police are looking for a boy aged about 11 after a surveillance camera at the entrance of State Bank of India’s main branch in Rampur caught him escaping with a bag containing Rs 3 lakh on Friday noon.

The CCTV video showed the boy in a red shirt and blue jeans quickly exiting the bank holding the green shoulder bag “full of cash belonging to businessman Neeraj Khandelwal”, circle officer (city) Narendra Pal Singh said.

Khandelwal’s written complaint to police reads: “I brought the money to deposit in the bank. I was sitting on a bench inside the bank waiting for my turn when I realised that my bag was gone.”

The branch is located near a police post. Kotwali police registered an FIR against the unidentified boy. “We have deployed two police teams to identify and nab the thief. The teams are combing localities close to the bank,” circle officer Singh said.

Bank officials asked their security staff to be more alert after the theft, and hung a notice appealing clients to be vigilant about their belongings.

“The theft occurred in the waiting area for customers … It is not linked to any of our staff members and we have not launched any internal probe,” branch manager Ajit Kumar said.

According to police, the last time a theft was reported in a bank in the area was in 2016 when Rs 20,000 was stolen from a person.