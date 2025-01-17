12 bodies of suspected Maoists, cache of weapons recovered in Bijapur

RAIPUR: 12 bodies of suspected Maoists killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Thursday have been recovered from the encounter site in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, police said on Friday. A suspected Maoist camp was also destroyed (HT/ Representative photo)

Police also said that two senior Maoist commanders, Barse Deva who heads Battalion No. 1 of the CPI (Maoist) and Central Regional Committee (CRC) Company head Mandvi Hidma were learnt to have been at the encounter site when the gunfight erupted on Thursday. Both of them later managed to escape.

Sundarraj P, inspector general of police, Bastar Range, said a Maoist camp was destroyed, and two .303 rifles, one 12-bore rifle, one .315-bore rifle, one rocket launcher, and three barrel grenade launchers, were among the weapons seized from the site.

“A total of 12 hardcore Maoists, including 5 women were killed in the encounter and identification of members of battalion number and CRC company is going on,” said Sundarraj.

“We had information about Maoist presence in the border areas of Pamgarh, Usur, and Basaguda police stations, including the forests of Tumrel, Sigmapalli, Pujarikanker, and Malempenta. A joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guard) Bijapur, DRG Sukma, DRG Dantewada, STF, and paramilitary forces launched an anti-Maoist operation on Wednesday evening,” he said.

The gunfight started at 9am on Thursday and lasted till the evening.

Sundarraj said significant gains made in the anti-Naxal campaign in 2024 would continue into 2025.

“Despite all Maoist conspiracies and cowardly actions, the security forces, with strong morale and clear objectives, are dedicated to maintaining peace, security, and development in the Bastar region. In the past 16 days, 25 Maoists’ bodies have been recovered,” he said.

In a separate incident, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Maoists detonated in Narayanpur district. The incident took place when a BSF road-opening party was clearing the route. The injured jawans were shifted to a hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.