12 killed in separate overnight Madhya Pradesh fires
Police said an earthen lamp may have triggered the Katni fire, while the Seoni blaze is under investigation.
Six members each of two families were killed in separate incidents of fire in Katni and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh during Diwali celebrations early on Monday, police said.
In Katni, an earthen lamp triggered a massive blaze inside a three-storey building, killing six people across three generations, including a two-month-old infant who was found dead in his mother’s lap.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Puran Agrawal (77), his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, and granddaughters Arya (14), Anvi (6), and the infant. Two people managed to escape, an official said.
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Katni superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Vishwakarma said the fire broke out on the upper floors, situated above a crockery shop. “Preliminary investigation and survivors informed police that a fire started from an earthen lamp kept near a coffee machine and later spread quickly through the house,” he said.
Meanwhile, a second fire broke out at a gold trader’s house in Seoni, killing six members of his family.
According to police, the fire broke out in a three-storey building, owned by Kundan Lal Soni (75), at 4.30 am in Chhapara town.
The deceased were identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), daughters-in-law Ritu Soni (42) and Smriti Soni (40), relative Surya Soni (45), and grandson Aditya Soni (16).
Chhapara sub-divisional police officer Apoorv Bhalavi said it took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control. Soni’s neighbours tried to fight the flames using water buckets before firefighters arrived. Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Also Read | Dip in fire-related calls on Diwali this year
Chief minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths.
“Humble tributes to the deceased. The state government has directed that assistance of ₹4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased,” he wrote on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More