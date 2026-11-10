12 killed in separate overnight Madhya Pradesh fires

According to police, the deceased were identified as Puran Agrawal (77), his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, and granddaughters Arya (14), Anvi (6), and the infant. Two people managed to escape, an official said.

In Katni, an earthen lamp triggered a massive blaze inside a three-storey building, killing six people across three generations, including a two-month-old infant who was found dead in his mother’s lap.

Six members each of two families were killed in separate incidents of fire in Katni and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh during Diwali celebrations early on Monday, police said.

Will the families of the victims receive compensation?

Will the families of the victims receive compensation?

What caused the fires in Katni and Seoni?

What caused the fires in Katni and Seoni?

How many people died in the Diwali fires in Katni and Seoni?

How many people died in the Diwali fires in Katni and Seoni?

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Katni superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Vishwakarma said the fire broke out on the upper floors, situated above a crockery shop. “Preliminary investigation and survivors informed police that a fire started from an earthen lamp kept near a coffee machine and later spread quickly through the house,” he said.

Meanwhile, a second fire broke out at a gold trader’s house in Seoni, killing six members of his family.

According to police, the fire broke out in a three-storey building, owned by Kundan Lal Soni (75), at 4.30 am in Chhapara town.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), daughters-in-law Ritu Soni (42) and Smriti Soni (40), relative Surya Soni (45), and grandson Aditya Soni (16).

Chhapara sub-divisional police officer Apoorv Bhalavi said it took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control. Soni’s neighbours tried to fight the flames using water buckets before firefighters arrived. Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

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Chief minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths.

“Humble tributes to the deceased. The state government has directed that assistance of ₹4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased,” he wrote on X.