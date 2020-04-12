12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in south Delhi

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:13 IST

The government on Sunday ordered 12 south Delhi neighbourhoods to be brought under the containment zones, reportedly after fresh confirmed cases were reported from these localities. Sunday’s orders increase the total number of containment zones in Delhi to 43.

A government order expanding the list of containment zones came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the city government’s decision to seal every locality that reports a Covid-19 case. These areas, he said, would be declared as containment zones and brought under the government’s ‘operation shield’.

All the containment zones have been classified as red zones, areas where movement of people is strictly prohibited. Areas which are seen as high-risk zones are being classified as orange.

In both these areas, the government will launch a massive sanitisation drive to minimise spread of the infection.

The details of the cases reported from these 12 localities weren’t immediately available.

In containment zones, all shops are closed and essentials, including medicines, are procured through orders routed though appointed community leaders and residents’ welfare association office-bearers. These are delivered to common collection points by health workers and sanitation workers.

In the buffer zones, shops dealing in essentials are open but have been subjected to staggered timings. Police and government officials personally monitor social distancing norms outside these shops when open.

The spike in the list of containment zones in Delhi comes a day after Delhi saw the highest jump in coronavirus patients with 183 fresh cases. The national Capital had 903 coronavirus positive cases till Friday evening, which included 14 deaths and 26 recoveries.

Of the 903 cases, 584 were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, while 269 were related to foreign travel and local transmission. The number of new Nizamuddin Markaz cases on Friday were 154.

List of 12 new containment zones (Red Zones)

1. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi

2. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension ,

3. Part-II1

4. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension ,

5. Part-II

6. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension

7. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar

8. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

9. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave

10. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

11. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash

12. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash