Operation Shield to be implemented in several new Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Kejriwal

Operation Shield to be implemented in several new Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said his government’s experiment with ‘Operation Shield’ has been successful

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CM Kejriwal said several new containment zones will be added to the current list
CM Kejriwal said several new containment zones will be added to the current list(ANI Photo)
         

Delhi government is planning to implement Operation Shield in the national capital for the effective containment of coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that several new areas will be declared containment zones in addition to the 33 Covid-19 hotspots that have already been sealed by the state administration.

Kejriwal said all the containment zones will now be brought under Operation Shield which was first implemented successfully in Dilshad Garden in East Delhi.

“We had experimented at Dilshad Garden when one foreign returned woman had turned positive and infected six or seven other people who came in contact with her. We then sealed the entire area. Operation shield was implemented there,” Kejriwal said.

Explaining what Operation Shield meant, chief minister Kejriwal said an area under the programme is completely sealed and the movement of people in and out of that area is banned. Administration takes over the supply of essential services including grocery in the area and an extensive sanitization drive is launched within its perimeter.

“All the steps taken under Operation Shield resulted in no new cases of Coronavirus being reported from the area (Dilshad Garden) in the past 10 days,” he said.

Kejriwal said all new areas in Delhi with a rising number of infections are being identified and will be soon declared containment zones where Operation Shield will come into effect.

“Our team has identified several new areas apart from the existing 33 or 35 which will be declared containment zones in the next couple of days. Operation Shield will be enforced in this area in a very strict manner,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister said he recognized that the containment measures had inconvenienced people a great deal but added that it was important to stop the spread of the disease.

“We have seen that 2000 people have died in America in the last 24 hours, we don’t want a repeat of this horrifying situation in Delhi,” he said while presenting the rationale for bringing more and more areas into the Operation Shield fold.

Click here for live and latest updates on Coronavirus

‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
