12 states account for more than 100,000 active Covid cases, health ministry says

The Union health and family welfare ministry on Wednesday said that at least 12 states have more than 100,000 active cases and expressed concern about the 2.4% day-on-day growth in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases which is being seen across the country. The government also said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh currently have more than 1.5 lakh active Covid-19 cases.

The health ministry also pointed out that some cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Gurugram are a cause of concern as these areas have seen a quick surge in Covid-19 cases. “There are certain areas which are concerning and some districts have reported a quick surge in the number of cases. Bengaluru reported around 1.49 lakh cases in the last one week. Chennai reported 38,000 cases. Some districts have recorded faster Covid-19 cases and these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Gurugram,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of health ministry said.

Agarwal also pointed out that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana have reported a higher number of deaths due to Covid-19. He further said that seven states have more than 50,000 active cases and 17 states have less than 50,000 active cases of Covid-19.

The government’s principal scientific advisor K Vijay Raghavan also warned against complacency and said that variants that will evade immunity as well as vaccines could arise in the future. Raghavan added that vaccines are the best tools at hand which can help fight Covid-19.

The health ministry highlighted that 671,000 people in the age group of 18-44 years have been administered vaccine and the vaccination drive under Phase III is going smoothly.