12,213 fresh Covid cases in India in highest daily surge since late Feb

In the highest daily surge since late February this year, India on Thursday reported 12,213 new cases, taking the overall cases to 43,257,730. Around 38.4 percent surge is witnessed as compared to a day before when 8,822 cases were logged. According to the health ministry data, the country's active caseload currently stands at 58,215 - accounting for 0.13 percent of the total cases.

Maharashtra and Kerala are the two states witnessing the highest surge in the country. While Maharashtra recorded 4,024 new cases, Kerala saw 3,488 new infections. The two states also have the highest overall cases. Delhi too has been witnessing a worrying surge. The national capital's Covid-19 tally rose by more than 1,000 fresh infections for a second straight day on Wednesday, with as many as 1,375 people testing positive in 24 hours.

India's fresh Covid surge has sparked concerns of a fourth wave but experts have highlighted low hospitalisations and death figures. A large population of the country is already vaccinated fully but states have been told to remain alert.

Also read: Number Theory: Reading Covid’s impact on India’s labour market

Across India, a total of 11 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths - recorded since the start of the pandemic- to 5,24,803. Meanwhile, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.65 percent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.35 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.38 percent. A total of 85.63 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, with 5,19,419 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Panchkula’s Covid cases double in day, positivity rate shoots up to 35%

India's vaccine coverage has reached 195.67 crore doses. Over 3.54 crore first doses and over 2.02 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.99 crore first doses and more than 4.73 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 3.64 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.