Delhi adds 1,375 new Covid cases as positivity rate crosses 7%; no fatality in last 24 hours
Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally rose by more than 1,000 fresh infections for a second straight day, with as many as 1,375 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union territory government's health department bulletin showed on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's overall caseload stands at 1,915,905, as per the bulletin.
However, the city did not see any Covid-related fatality in this period, while 909 more patients defeated the virus. Thus far, Delhi has seen 26,223 deaths due to this viral disease, while there have also been 1,886,039 recoveries. Total active cases, meanwhile, are at 3,643, according to the official data.
Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.44 per cent, 1.37 per cent and 0.19 per cent of the total infections.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
