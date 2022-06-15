Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi adds 1,375 new Covid cases as positivity rate crosses 7%; no fatality in last 24 hours
delhi news

Delhi adds 1,375 new Covid cases as positivity rate crosses 7%; no fatality in last 24 hours

With this, the national capital's cumulative infection tally has reached 1,915,905, a state health department bulletin showed.
Delhi sees over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for second straight day. (Representative Image)
Delhi sees over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for second straight day. (Representative Image)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally rose by more than 1,000 fresh infections for a second straight day, with as many as 1,375 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union territory government's health department bulletin showed on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's overall caseload stands at 1,915,905, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | India sees new high in daily Covid tally in 3 months with 8,822 new cases

However, the city did not see any Covid-related fatality in this period, while 909 more patients defeated the virus. Thus far, Delhi has seen 26,223 deaths due to this viral disease, while there have also been 1,886,039 recoveries. Total active cases, meanwhile, are at 3,643, according to the official data.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.44 per cent, 1.37 per cent and 0.19 per cent of the total infections.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 delhi
covid-19 delhi
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out