IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 123 shanties gutted as fire rages through slum in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
The charred remains of a slum in Haldwani after a fire raged through it on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The charred remains of a slum in Haldwani after a fire raged through it on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

123 shanties gutted as fire rages through slum in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

Scores of labourers were left homeless after a fire raged through a slum cluster destroying around 125 slum hutments near a river bank in Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Friday, police said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Scores of labourers were left homeless after a fire raged through a slum cluster destroying around 125 slum hutments near a river bank in Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Friday, police said.

Rohitash Singh, senior sub inspector at Lalkuan police station said the fire was reported at the Mota Haldu Goula river’s mining gate on Friday morning around 11:45 am.

“No one was injured in the incident, but more than 125 hutments were completely razed in the fire incident,” he said.

“We immediately informed the fire safety department and helped mining labourers to escape to a safer place” he said.

The site of the fire is about 20 km from Haldwani town. A fire engine reached the spot an hour later and extinguished the fire but by then more than 125 huts were gutted.

The labourers are engaged in removing stones from the riverbed.

Hariom Giri, a labourer who lost his hut in the fire, said “We demand that the Uttarakhand government make arrangements for our food and shelter till we manage something on our own.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC refuses to hear plea seeking for vaccinating judges lawyers on priority

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli adjourned sine-die the hearing in the PIL which was initiated by the high court on its own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man mowed down for raising voice against encroachment in MP’s Vidisha district

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Santram Valimiki’s widow, Asha Devi, who is also a sarpanch, said her husband had filed a complaint against Faqeer Ahmed and his sons, Rizwan, Irfan, Umar, and Farooq, for encroaching upon 100 bigha forest land
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
india news

25 police officers transferred in J&K

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The transfers come ahead of the summer that usually sees a spike in militant activities. Among those transferred are Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS) who will take over as SSP, Baramulla
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today. (Photo via @HCI_PortLouis on Twitter)
Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today. (Photo via @HCI_PortLouis on Twitter)
india news

Mauritius receives 2 lakh doses of 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said on the eve of the budget session that the state government planned to introduce the Bill to curb love jihad, a term he coined to refer to forced conversions for marriage. (HT file photo)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said on the eve of the budget session that the state government planned to introduce the Bill to curb love jihad, a term he coined to refer to forced conversions for marriage. (HT file photo)
india news

'India not a dharamshala': Haryana minister says collecting info about Rohingyas

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Several news reports claimed that Rohingyas have been taking shelter in the Nuh village of Haryana's Mewat district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers check the temperature of the Passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Healthcare workers check the temperature of the Passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Maharashtra imposes fresh curbs due to Covid-19 surge. Check new guidelines here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST
As of Thursday, Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 25,833 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 2,396,340. The toll from the viral disease has gone up to 53,138.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The charred remains of a slum in Haldwani after a fire raged through it on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The charred remains of a slum in Haldwani after a fire raged through it on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

123 shanties gutted as fire rages through slum in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Scores of labourers were left homeless after a fire raged through a slum cluster destroying around 125 slum hutments near a river bank in Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Friday, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses tea garden workers in Dibrugarh district, Assam.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses tea garden workers in Dibrugarh district, Assam.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's five guarantees in Assam election rally

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay High Court.(HT_PRINT)
Bombay High Court.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Bombay HC allows daughter to challenge validity of father's second marriage

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The court allowed the plea by a 66-year-old woman challenging a family court order that held only parties to the marriage could challenge the validity of the marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for the annual festival of ‘Makaravilakku’, officials said on Monday.(REUTERS)
The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for the annual festival of ‘Makaravilakku’, officials said on Monday.(REUTERS)
india news

Sabarimala temple issue: CM Pinarayi Vijayan says everything going on smooth now

PTI, Pattambi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Asking why the party should be worried about it now, he told reporters in Pattambi in Palakkad district if any issue crops up after the final verdict it would be discussed with all sections of society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of the Sputnik V vaccine. (File photo)
A vial of the Sputnik V vaccine. (File photo)
india news

Stelis Biopharma to make 200 mn doses of Sputnik V Covid vaccine

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The agreement was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP (part of Enso Group), RDIF’s coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India, according to the company statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
india news

Discrepancies in Insurance Amendment Bill, House panel must re-examine: Kharge

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:14 PM IST
He added the bill has a provision that will allow companies that invest in insurance companies to later take their ownership and control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Indian drugmaker Stelis Biopharma to produce 200 mn doses of Russia's Sputnik V

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Stelis Biopharma is expected to be able to start supplying the vaccine from the second half of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Night curfew, restricted seating in cinemas: Punjab imposes stricter Covid norms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In districts apart from the worst-hit ones, Punjab chief minister has ordered reinforcement and strict monitoring of the strategy of micro-containment and containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly man gets the dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
An elderly man gets the dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Need to vaccinate more beneficiaries against Covid-19, says Union minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
India has so far administered more than 3.93 crore vaccine doses against the disease of which 3,24,26,230 beneficiaries have been given the first doses and the remaining 69,13,587 have been administered with both first and second doses, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 7am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP