12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
A 12-year-old girl from Jammu, Guhika Sachdev, has set an example for others to follow by donating ₹1.11 lakh, which she earned by uploading her singing video on Youtube, for a noble cause.
Guhika donated the amount to Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, principal Government Medical College Jammu, for fighting coronavirus and to help the needy patients.
As per Guhika, she posted her singing video on Youtube in November and it went viral after on the back of a huge response from the netizens. “During the lockdown I saw migrant labourers walking thousands of kilometers and my heart really sank on seeing them travelling without food and water,” Guhika said, and hoped that her donation will help the needy in a little way.
“If God has given us everything, then we should also help others,” Guhika added and said that her act of charity was inspired by her grandfather and father.
The principal of GMC & AH appreciated her humanitarian gesture and asked Guhika to continue helping the needy in a similar way.
Hailing Guhika, Dr Sudhan said she was a role model for youth and society. She also urged people to join hands and help each other in the times of distress.
“Our committee members will also contribute to this noble cause” the principal said
