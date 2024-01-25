close_game
News / India News / 12-yr-old girl dies after falling from 29th floor of building; police suspect suicide

ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Jan 25, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday, around 5 am, when a security guard from the apartment complex heard unusual sounds and rushed to investigate

A 12-year-old girl died allegedly after falling from the 29th floor of a residential complex on Begur Road in Hulimavu in southeast Bengaluru, police officers familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Police said the only child of her parents, the Class 7 student was depressed, but did not share further details. (HT Archives)
The girl, the only child of her parents, was a student of Class 7, the police said.

The incident, which took place around 5 am on Tuesday, came to light after a security guard of the apartment complex heard unusual sounds and rushed to investigate.

“Discovering the girl with severe injuries in a corridor, he immediately informed representatives of the apartment association,” a senior police officer said, declining to be named. The girl was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

No suicide note was found at the scene, nor were there any messages on the child’s phone and other gadgets, police said.

“We suspect this is a case of suicide… it happened around 5 am,” the senior officer said.

Police said the girl was enrolled in a Bengaluru-based school and her father, a software engineer, had quit his job six months ago and got into stock trading while her mother is a homemaker.

“Her mother noticed the girl in the hall of their flat at around 4.30 am and asked her why she was up so early. The girl did not answer her mother but said she would go back to sleep again,” the officer said. “After seeing her daughter returning, the mother also went back to her room.”

The 12-year-old girl was staying with her parents in a rented house on Begur Road. Police said that the parents were living in the Unites States for several years before returning to Bengaluru eight years ago.

“Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

