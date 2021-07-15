13 tourists caught with fake RT-PCR reports in Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that they have caught 13 tourists who came to Dehradun with a fake RT-PCR negative report, news agency ANI reported. The tourists were arrested in Clement Town area, ANI reported quoting police officials.

It also said that four people accused of making fake documents and registered a case. The said that 100 fake RT-PCR negative reports have been detected till now.

Hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital have seen a huge influx of tourists in the past few weeks, since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs were relaxed by the Uttarakhand government. Though the overall curfew is continuing till July 20, the state government has given many relaxations to resume economic activities.

The Union health ministry, as well as Uttarakhand government, have expressed concerns over tourists thronging the popular holiday destinations wither to escape heat in the northern plains or to just move out of their homes.

The Uttarakhand government has made carrying RT-PCR reports, not older than 72 hours, before coming to the state. The police have increased surveillance and set up checkposts at border points to catch the violators.

Last weekend, the Uttarakhand Police sent back 8,000 people headed to Mussoorie and Nainital. The state government has also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra to check the spread of Covid-19.