13-year-old Punjab boy charged with 4-year-old’s rape

A case has been registered against a 13-year-old boy for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at a village near Punjab’s Sangat, police officials familiar with the matter said.

The accused, a student of Class 8, allegedly took the girl to his house on Thursday evening and raped her. Sangat station house officer Baltej Singh said the accused and the victims are neighbours.

“The victim’s mother said the boy took her daughter to his house when she was playing. When she did not return, her mother went to the neighbour’s house and noticed that the boy had raped the girl,” the SHO said.

The accused consumed poison after the crime and has been admitted to a hospital in Dabwali in Haryana. The SHO said police still have no information about the boy having consumed poison.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, said the SHO, adding the girl was medically examined at the Bathinda civil hospital.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 22:54 IST