13-year-old Delhi boy drowns in Mussoorie boarding school's swimming pool

A 13-year-old boy from Delhi lost his life after drowning in the swimming pool at his boarding school in Mussoorie. The tragedy occurred at Wynberg-Allen School, as reported by PTI. 13-year-old boy from Delhi lost his life after drowning in the swimming pool (image source: Pexels)

According to Senior Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh from Mussoorie Kotwali police, the boy fainted while practising swimming as reported by the school staff. The headmaster rushed him to the community hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The boy's family was informed and arrived at the school shortly afterwards. The body was subsequently handed over to the family after the post-mortem. A detailed investigation into the incident is now underway.

Similar incident

In a different incident, a seven-year-old child tragically lost his life after falling into an uncovered septic tank in Khaggal, Hamirpur, an official reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during construction work for the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project, where the septic tank had been left exposed.

The child's father, Aman Sharma, from Khaggal village, has filed a complaint with the Sadar police station, accusing the construction company of negligence, which he believes led to the fatal accident, as reported by PTI.

Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. The police are examining the case to assess the degree of negligence and identify those responsible.