14 Italian tourists admitted to Gurugram hospital

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 03:38 IST

Fourteen Italian tourists who tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were admitted to the isolation facility of Medanta-The Medicity in Gurugram on Wednesday night. Their driver, an Indian national, was admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

They were part of a group of 21 Italian tourists and three Indians – their driver, tour conductor and guide – and had initially been quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)-run Chhawla camp. They were moved to the camp after the Italian government refused to take them back, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said earlier on Wednesday.

Health secretary Preeti Sudan on Thursday confirmed they had been admitted to Medanta after an announcement from the hospital authorities. But she evaded the question about who was going to fund their hospital expenses. The Italians may need to spend at least two weeks at the isolation facility.

“Funding is not the moot point. Our focus is to ensure that they are properly treated. Why get into the funding and expenses?” she said.

Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman, Medanta, explained how the 14 Italian coronavirus patients were shifted to the Gurugram-based multi super speciality hospital.

“The PMO [Prime Minister’s Office] has asked us to treat the foreign tourists, who have been moved to a quarantine facility in an isolation ward. They all are asymptomatic and doing well,” he said.

“I don’t know who’s paying for the treatment. We certainly don’t expect the Indian government to pay! Hopefully, they have insurance cover. Else, the Italian government should take a call,” he said.

The group of 23 Italian tourists arrived in Indian on February 21, when Italy was not on the list of countries being screened for coronovirus disease symptoms. One of the tourists developed fever and was quarantined in Jaipur. He tested positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, minister Harsh Vardhan held talks with representatives of private hospitals to discuss preparedness, according to a statement by the ministry.

“The meeting was called to seek support from private players in case the situation escalates. Also, there are around 1,400 people who are likely to be evacuated from Iran. The government might need help with that as well,” said Taresh Arora, spokesperson, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which took part in the discussion.

“The meeting was held to ensure that private hospitals are geared up in case the situation escalates,” said a representative of one of the hospitals on condition of anonymity.

The government has requested private players to volunteer to improve airport and community screening.

“The government wanted to ensure that the isolation facilities in private hospitals are ready. The meeting discussed improving the surveillance and requested help from private players for contact tracing. The hospital authorities were also asked to educate people coming to their facility about the new disease,” said a health ministry official on condition of anonymity.