14-month-old boy with no travel history tests positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:23 IST

A 14-month-old son of casual labourers, who has no travel history, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, reports said on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the child tested positive on Sunday and is on ventilator support. This is also the first case of coronavirus infection in Jamnagar district.

“The child is the son of a labourer couple hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They live in Dared industrial area on the outskirts of Jamnagar city and work in factories as casual labourers,” Ravi Shankar, Jamnagar’s collector, was quoted as saying by PTI.

“They have not gone out of the area since long. Yet, their 14-month-old son got the coronavirus infection,” Shankar said.

The boy parents brought him to a government hospital on Saturday after his condition started deteriorating.

“The boy is undergoing treatment. His parents are asymptomatic, but as a precautionary measure, we have quarantined them,” he said.

The locality where his labourer parents live in Dared village has been put under complete lockdown to check the spread of the virus, officials said. The administration is now trying to trace the child’s infection source.

Sixteen new cases of coronavirus disease were reported from Gujarat on Monday, including 10 with a direct or indirect link to the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, state officials said.

Gujarat’s principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 144 in the state.

(With agency inputs)