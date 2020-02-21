e-paper
15-yr-old kicked in the head by classmate in Andhra school; dies

The deceased was a student of Class 10. He had been staying with his aunt at Eshwaramma Colony in the town, after the death of his parents in a road accident six years ago.

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:39 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
After school hours, both the boys had a fight with each other and in a fit of rage, Ashok’s classmate kicked him on his head, leading to bleeding from his mouth and nose. He was declared dead later.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 15-year-old in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor died on Thursday when he was kicked in the head by a classmate who had been taking karate classes, a local police officer said. The officer said the two were class 10 students at a government high school in Chittoor.

A Ashok, the teenager who died, had lost his parents in a road accident six years ago and lived with his aunt.

According to Madanapalle 2-town police inspector Rajendranath Yadav, the boy had a fight with another boy of the same age in his class over a pair of slippers belonging to the latter. “Inquiries revealed that the teenager had cut the slippers of his classmate with a blade over a dispute. This led to the clash between the two,” Yadav told HT.

After school hours, both of them had a fight with each other and in a fit of rage, the boy’s classmate kicked him on his head, leading to bleeding from his mouth and nose. “The teenager collapsed on the ground. Immediately, the other students and also some teachers rushed him to a nearby government hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead,” the inspector said.

On getting information about the incident, Madanapalle deputy superintendent of police Ravi Manohar Chary and other senior officials rushed to the school and made inquiries about what exactly had happened.

“The accused has been learning Karate in the school during morning hours. He was taken into custody. Following a complaint from the school authorities, we have booked a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the boy. Since he is still a minor, we have sent him to a juvenile home,” Yadav said.

