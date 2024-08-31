 1500 iPhones worth ₹11 crore stolen from truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
1500 iPhones worth 11 crore stolen from truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

PTI |
Aug 31, 2024 09:07 PM IST

Those transporting the phones have claimed the loot was carried out after the driver of the truck was drugged and gagged on August 15.

Some 1,500 iPhones worth 11 crore were looted from a container truck in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, following which one policeman was suspended and two were "line attached" (taken off field duty) for alleged dereliction of duty, an official said on Saturday.

1,500 iPhones worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 crore were looted from a container truck in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational Image)(Sonny Dickson/X)
1,500 iPhones worth 11 crore were looted from a container truck in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational Image)(Sonny Dickson/X)

Those transporting the phones have claimed the loot was carried out after the driver of the truck was drugged and gagged on August 15, Sagar Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Uikey told PTI.

"We are verifying the claim of the transporters of some 1500 iPhones worth 500 crore getting looted. Apple, which manufactures these phones, has not contacted police so far. I am at the spot, some 3 kilometres from the district headquarters, and videography of the truck is in progress," he said.

"The container was on its way from Gurugram in Haryana to Chennai. The loot began when the container was in adjoining Narsinghpur district. A case will be registered shortly after the initial probe is complete," Uikey said.

Sagar Zone Inspector- General of Police Pramod Verma "line attached" Bandari police station in-charge inspector Bhagchand Uikey and assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Pandey and suspended head constable Rajesh Pandey on Friday for showing negligence in the case, the official said.

The personnel against whom action was taken had not registered a complaint when the driver of the truck approached them, the additional SP added. IG Verma could not be contacted for comments.

News / India News / 1500 iPhones worth 11 crore stolen from truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, August 31, 2024
