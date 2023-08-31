15-month-old baby with heart ailment attended by team of doctors passes away

A 15-month-old baby with heart problems who was attended by a group of doctors after suffering from cardiac arrest on board a Delhi-bound Vistara flight passed away on Thursday after relentless struggle for the last three days, KIMS Kingsway hospitals said in a statement. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m.“The child was in a critical state after several resuscitation efforts while on the flight and during transfer to KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals,” said the hospital authorities in the release. A 15-month-old baby who was saved by a team of doctors earlier passed away on Thursday.(X/AIIMS New Delhi)

“In post-resuscitation status she suffered from several complications including renal failure and cardiac failure-shock… Presently the hospital authorities are trying their best to transfer the mortal remain of this child to Bangladesh and counselled the parents/relatives to develop strength to overcome the infinite loss,” they added.

On Sunday, a medical situation occurred on Flight No. UK814 of Vistara Airlines when a 15-month-old baby on board the flight had cardiac arrest. Co-passengers from the medical team promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR to the infant.

"In a remarkable display of preparedness and professionalism, co-passengers from medical background on board promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the baby passenger," said Aejaz Shami, Deputy General Manager (Communications) of Nagpur-based KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals.

An emergency landing was announced as the situation got critical. The airlines team coordinated with the Nagpur Airport authorities. “KIMS Kingsway hospital's ambulance was at services to ensure the seamless transfer of infant passenger to KIMS Kingsway hospitals…” the press release said. However, the baby could not be saved.

