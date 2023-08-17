Child onboard Frankfurt-bound Vistara flight sustains injuries after hot beverage spills on her

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl passenger onboard Vistara flight from New Delhi to Frankfurt sustained injuries after a hot beverage spills over her on August 11, news agency PTI reported. The girl child, around 10 years old, was travelling with her parents.(Representative image)

The incident happened on August 11 when a flight attendant allegedly failed to secure the lid of the hot beverage and subsequently, it fall over the child, who was travelling with her parents.

Vistara, in a statement, confirmed the unfortunate incident and said that all medical expenses will be reimbursed to the victim's family.

“We confirm an unfortunate incident occurred onboard UK25 flying from Delhi to Frankfurt on 11 August 2023, where a child sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage on the body. Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child at the request of her parents, however, the beverage spilled on her since the child was playful during the service,” the airline spokesperson said.

“In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt,” the airline added.

The airline had also claimed that it arranged medical care upon landing at Frankfurt and offered full reimbursement of medical expenses. However, the victim’s family claimed that the incident took place due to the negligence of the crew member.

“One of the crew members on Flight UK25 slipped and spilled the hot chocolate drink on 10-year-old victim Tara, causing second-degree burns on her left thigh. A paramedic on board provided immediate first aid,” parents of the victim girl told news agency ANI.

The family further alleged that the incident was poorly handled and that the crew member did not apologise.

Meanwhile Vistara also said that its teams have been in touch with the victim ever since.

"We have already facilitated their early return to India, arranged for ground transportation in Frankfurt, met them at the airport and extended extensive on-ground support," it said.

The airline also said it is reviewing and refining its processes to avoid such accidents in the future.

"We continue to discuss with the customer and provide any further assistance as required. We are also reviewing and refining our processes, wherever required, to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. As always, safety and comfort of our customers is of utmost importance to us," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

