Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

15-year-old student strangled by classmates in Odisha

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 02:13 PM IST

The incident took place in the hostel of the private institution on Monday night and the victim's family lodged an FIR with Keonjhar police station on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old student of a private residential school was allegedly strangled to death by three of his classmates in Odisha's Keonjhar town, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination(Unsplash/representative )
The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination(Unsplash/representative )

The deceased was identified as Jaladhar Mahanat of Tangarpada village in Baria police station area in the district.

Also read: Two arrested for looting bank in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The incident took place in the hostel of the private institution on Monday night and the victim's family lodged an FIR with Keonjhar town police station on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Keonjhar Sadar, Sudarshan Gangoi said many students from Keonjhar and outside, including the victim, were doing their summer course in the institution.

"On Tuesday, the minor boy's uncle Yudhishthira Mahanat lodged a complaint with the police alleging that there was foul play involved in his nephew's death. We conducted an investigation and found the involvement of three of his hostel mates in the crime," he said.

The trio committed the crime following an altercation with the victim. All three accused are juveniles and they were booked in the murder case, the SDPO added.

Also read: One tourist from Odisha, two from Maharashtra among those killed in Pahalgam terror attack

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination, he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 15-year-old student strangled by classmates in Odisha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On