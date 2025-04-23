15-year-old student strangled by classmates in Odisha

A 15-year-old student of a private residential school was allegedly strangled to death by three of his classmates in Odisha's Keonjhar town, police said on Wednesday. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination(Unsplash/representative )

The deceased was identified as Jaladhar Mahanat of Tangarpada village in Baria police station area in the district.

Also read: Two arrested for looting bank in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The incident took place in the hostel of the private institution on Monday night and the victim's family lodged an FIR with Keonjhar town police station on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Keonjhar Sadar, Sudarshan Gangoi said many students from Keonjhar and outside, including the victim, were doing their summer course in the institution.

"On Tuesday, the minor boy's uncle Yudhishthira Mahanat lodged a complaint with the police alleging that there was foul play involved in his nephew's death. We conducted an investigation and found the involvement of three of his hostel mates in the crime," he said.

The trio committed the crime following an altercation with the victim. All three accused are juveniles and they were booked in the murder case, the SDPO added.

Also read: One tourist from Odisha, two from Maharashtra among those killed in Pahalgam terror attack

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination, he added.