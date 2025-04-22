Menu Explore
One tourist from Odisha, two from Maharashtra among those killed in Pahalgam terror attack

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Apr 22, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Prashant Satpathy, an accounts assistant with CIPET in Balasore district, had arrived in Kashmir on April 19 with his wife

Bhubaneswar: A 43-year-old man from Odisha who was in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam with his family was among those killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag south of Srinagaron 22 April (Hindustan Times/Waseem Andrabi)
Paramedics carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag south of Srinagaron 22 April (Hindustan Times/Waseem Andrabi)

Many people are feared to have died after terrorists indiscriminately fired at tourists at Baisaran meadows 5km from Pahalgam, the first big attack on tourists in years. Locals said more than 500 tourists were at the spot when the attack took place.

Also Read: Modi vows justice for Pahalgam victims, says ‘rhose behind it will not be spared’

Prashant Satpathy, an accounts assistant with Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology in Balasore district, had arrived in Kashmir on April 19 with his wife Priyadarshini Satpathy and their 11-year-old son.

His brother Balasore’s Ishani village said they were enjoying a zipline ride in Baisaran valley on Tuesday afternoon when the attacks started.

“My sister-in-law was watching my brother finish the zipline ride at Baisaran valley when she saw him hurtle down after getting hit on his head by a burst of fire. As the attack continued, everyone ran helter skelter. A few hours later my brother was found dead,” he said over the phone from Balasore.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the ‘cowardly attack on tourists.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Violence has no place in our society. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Odisha stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Majhi also asked Odisha’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi to ensure transportation of the body of Satpathy to Odisha.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also confirmed the death of two tourists from the state. Dilip Disale and Atul Mone have lost their lives in the terror attack and two more are injured, he said in a post on X.

One of the injured is Manik Patel from Panvel, and the other is S. Bhalchandra Rao and both are in stable condition, he said.

The chief minister said: “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam. My heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in this incident. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims in their grief. I pray to the god for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the attack”.

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
