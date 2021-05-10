16 Muslim Covid warriors likely to be reinstated

Bengaluru The 16 persons who were named by Bengaluru south member Tejasvi Surya in relation to a “bribe for bed scam” are likely to be reinstated back into their previous company, according to three persons aware of the developments, although there has been no official communication to the same effect.

The developments come days after Surya and three other BJP legislators from Bengaluru--Ravi Subramanya, Uday Garudachar and Satish Reddy--barged into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) war room in south zone and questioned how these 16 were hired by the agency.

“We also found out about this development on the news. We will have to get official confirmation of the same on Monday morning,” Shivu Nayak, the manager of Crystal Info system and services, the agency that hires the workforce for the south zone war room said.

One senior official from the BBMP said that those who were under suspension were “neither government employees nor BBMP employees” and hence there was no question of hiring or reinstating them.

The 16 persons were kept on hold after the allegations were levelled by the BJP leaders in full view of the war room personnel and the video of which went viral online.

Subramanya, the BJP legislator from Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, was heard questioning if the war room was a “madarasa” for hiring these Muslim personnel. The incident garnered severe criticism for the communally provocative statements made by the BJP leaders.

Post the incident, Surya had revisited the war room and apologised for the distress caused to the workers and even said that he would file a police complaint against those who leaked their personal numbers online, according to at least two persons aware of the developments.

Surya has denied any reference to an apology.

After the allegations were levelled, the police took over the case and these personnel were subjected to intense questioning even though law enforcement authorities denied that the 16 were asked to be at the station.

Reddy, who accompanied Surya, has been accused of running the scam after his close aides were questioned in the case.

“We have received a call that we will receive a letter stating that we can rejoin work,” said one of the 16 persons who was named in the list. He requested anonymity.

Nayak said that the company runs several projects in other zones like East and Rajarajeshwarinagar as well in other organisations and the 16 persons can be placed in any one of these sites.

Meanwhile, the police have continued to crackdown on people who continue to sell hospital beds in the black market as Bengaluru’s health infrastructure crumbles due to the higher number of infections.

“Investigation in bed scam case had revealed irregular bed booking in 3 hospitals..enquiry of hospital staff, arogyamitra is being done..further is investigation on,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) said on Sunday.