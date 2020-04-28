16-yr-old is Assam’s youngest Covid-19 patient, state tally at 36

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:30 IST

Assam recorded one new Covid-19 case on Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old girl tested positive for the virus. She is a secondary contact of a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

The patient is youngest among the 36 positive cases reported in the state till date. Assam had recorded its first case on March 31 with a 52-year-old from Badarpur testing positive.

“A 16-year-old girl from Salmara, Bongaigaon, a secondary contact of a (Nizamuddin) Markaz attendee, has tested Covid positive,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Sarma said that the patient was already under home quarantine.

The latest case come five days after a person from Bilasipara in Dhubri district tested positive on April 23.

While 27 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and been discharged from hospitals, eight others are still under treatment. The state has recorded one fatality thus far with a 65-year-old dying at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on April 10.

One positive patient from Nagaland is undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

While most patients have recovered and have been discharged, the state’s first patient who also suffers from cancer and diabetes is still under treatment at SMCH since March 31.