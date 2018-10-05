16-yr-old missing Kaithal girl rescued from Nasik, cousin arrested for rape

The Kaithal district police found a missing 16-year-old girl, a resident of a village in Kaithal, from Nasik in Maharashtra and arrested her 19-year-old cousin, a resident of Patiala district of Punjab. He has been booked under section 6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per information, the police received some input about them and conducted a raid in Nasik. The girl was recovered and the accused arrested.

According to the police, the accused, had allegedly lured the girl on some pretext to come along with him on September 10 and took her to Maharashtra. There he allegedly raped her.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kaithal civil lines police station in-charge Dharam Pal said the police took the accused on transit remand for further interrogation.

The girl was handed over to the family members after counselling, he added.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 22:36 IST