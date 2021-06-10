163 jab points open as supplies stabilise

With vaccine supplies slowly stabilising, the Delhi government has reopened 95 vaccine centres for the 18-45 age group and 68 sites for the 45+ group on Wednesday, showed government records.

As on Wednesday, the Delhi government had 95 vaccine centres spread across 35 locations for the 18-45 age group and 482 vaccine centres spread across 338 locations for the 45+ group.

“The government has also opened on-the-spot registration for all beneficiaries in the state-run centres for the 45+ group and plans to start the same for beneficiaries in the 18-45 group, but for only for those scheduled for the second dose,” said a senior official.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) late-evening, Delhi government received 30,000 doses of Covaxin for the 45+ group. Number of vaccine centres is likely to go up from Thursday. Covaxin centres will be open only for people scheduled for the second dose. There is no availability issue with Covishield. We have 27 days’ stock for the 45+ group,” said AAP legislator Atishi while giving details of the Delhi government’s health bulletin in a video briefing on Wednesday.

She further said, “For the 18-45 group, we have received 125,000 doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. We are happy to announce that vaccination for the 18-45 group in government centres has resumed again... We have sufficient stock for eight days and hope to get more deliveries before the government centres run out of stock.” So far, around 4.44 million in Delhi have got one dose and 1.34 million have taken both doses, showed government records. The city has a population of around 20 million, of which around 15 million are eligible for vaccination as of now.

Chief minister takes stock of jab booths

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited a temporary vaccine site set up by the government under its “Jahan vote, wahan vaccine” initiative, which is aimed at increasing vaccine coverage among the 45+ population through door-to-door awareness drives and convincing them to take the shots at vaccine sites set up at their nearest polling centres.

Under the initiative, which has been planned across four weeks, the government will choose 70 municipal wards in the city every week. The drive is primarily being conducted by booth level officers. (BLO).

“We have arranged for e-rickshaws to travel from home to vaccination sites. Just like BLOs give slips door-to-door before voting, in the same way, they are giving slips of scheduled slots to people for vaccination. Those who do not come to the centre to get the jab even after getting the slot, the BLO will go again to their house and clear doubts,” Kejriwal said.