17 Indian evacuees from Iran infected

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:34 IST

As many as 17 Indian evacuees from Iran have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) at the army’s two quarantine facilities in Rajasthan and admitted to hospitals in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, two officials said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

They are among 1,036 people evacuated from Iran in batches from March 15 and put under quarantine in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. Of the 17 tested positive, nine are in Jaisalmer and the remaining eight in Jodhpur. Another evacuee in Jaisalmer tested positive a fortnight ago.

Iran is one of the world’s hardest-hit countries from the virus. It reported 123 more deaths on Sunday alone.

The officials said the preliminary screening of all evacuees was conducted at airports before they were moved to the quarantine facilities. The army calls the quarantine centres wellness facilities created under Operation Namaste.

The armed forces operate six quarantine facilities across the country at Hindan, Manesar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ghatkopar and Chennai.

Five hospitals run by the armed forces are equipped to carry out Covid-19 tests and six more would be added to the list soon. The armed forces have earmarked 28 service hospitals for managing Covid-29 cases.

The army is an important institutional pillar in the country’s fight against the pandemic. It is also taking aggressive steps to tackle the spread of the disease within its ranks. Two soldiers, including an army doctor, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.