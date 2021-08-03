18 districts showing rise in daily Covid-19 cases; 10 are in Kerala: Centre

As many as 18 districts in India have been witnessing a rising trend in the daily new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for the past four weeks, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, joint secretary of health ministry, Lav Agarwal, said, “These 18 districts account for 47.5% of the total cases.”

Of these 18 districts, as many as 10 are in Kerala, whereas three are situated in Maharashtra. Among the remaining five districts, two are in Manipur, and one each in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The Centre further stated that the 10 districts of Kerala accounted for 40.6 per cent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country in the last one week. Furthermore, these 18 districts are reporting 10 weekly average Covid-19 cases as of August 1.

Stressing fresh coronavirus cases are being reported from a “limited trajectory or area,” the Centre highlighted that 49.85% of total cases in India last week were reported from Kerala.

Addressing the active cases of Covid-19 in the country, the Centre said that the case count has dipped from 4,14,188 on May 7 to 30,549 on August 3. Notably, the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak between April and June this year.

As far as state-wise data is concerned, as many as eight Indian states and Union territories (UTs) currently have 10,000 to 1,00,000 active cases. Kerala is the only state where the active caseload is more than one lakh (1,65,834) — constituting 40.95% of the total active case count of India. Maharashtra, on the other hand, has 78,700 active cases, which comprises 19.43% of the total active caseload.

Those coronavirus patients, who are either under home isolation or under the active supervision in a healthcare centre, constitute a state or UT’s active case count, the Centre explained.

“Looking at the scenario from this understanding, it is to be noted that even in terms of active cases, Kerala and Maharashtra constitute 60 per cent of the total caseload,” Agarwal said.

Besides Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram and West Bengal are the states where active caseload currently stands between 10,000 to 1,00,000.

As many as 27 states and UTs, however, have shown significant drop in the number of active cases and currently have less than 10,000 infections.

The Centre further pointed out that the weekly positivity rate has declined to less than 2% in India – 1.98% as of last week, for the first time in three months. This rate climbed up to 21.3% during the week of May 10 when the second wave of Covid-19 hit India.

“This declining trend of weekly positivity is being maintained on a national level,” Agarwal added.

However, there are as many as 44 districts that have 10% per cent weekly positivity rate. These are from Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that the number of districts where more than 100 new Covid-19 cases are being reported in the country have decreased to 57 now from 279 on June 1. The government added that number cases saw a downward swing in 222 districts.

Referring to Worldometer data, Aggarwal added that as many as 4,77,903 fresh coronavirus cases are still being reported every day across the globe. “The daily Covid-19 caseload reported worldwide is still very high…and as far as the second wave in India is concerned, it is not over.”

India on Tuesday reported 30,549 fresh infections, thereby taking the overall tally of the country to 31,726,507, according to the bulletin data of the Union health ministry. A total of 422 patients lost their lives owing to the virus in the past 24 hours, while 38,887 recoveries were recorded in the same period of time.

Tuesday’s figures are an improvement from Monday’s when 40,134 new cases were logged. The total number of recovered patients in the country has reached 30,896,354 and the death toll stands at 425,195.