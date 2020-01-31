e-paper
18-year-old woman raped, killed by stalker in Madhya Pradesh

18-year-old woman raped, killed by stalker in Madhya Pradesh

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 02:39 IST
HT Correspondents
Bhopal/Sagar
A woman was raped and killed allegedly by a stalker in Madhya Pradesh.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A woman was raped and killed allegedly by a stalker, in Sagar district, 186 kilometers east of Bhopal, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the 18-year-old woman, a resident of a village in Sagar district, had gone to relieve herself in the fields on Wednesday evening when the accused raped her and later strangulated her to death.

Additional superintendent of police, Sagar Rajesh Vyas said, “The post-mortem report has confirmed rape. Investigation is on to nab the accused.”

The 20-year-old accused, belonged to the same village as the victim and was allegedly angry after the victim’s family fixed her marriage. According to police, the family members complained to the police that the accused used to stalk the woman.

Meanwhile, three police personnel sustained minor injuries when family members, relatives and other residents of the village refused to cremate the body, blocked the road and pelted stones at the police, demanding action against the accused.

