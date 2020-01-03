19 CBI officers shifted with immediate effect

india

New Delhi: CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla on Thursday transferred 19 senior officers including two DIGs and 14 SPs with immediate effect while claiming that the transfers were being done in “public interest”.

The agency has only recently renewed its policy on transfer according to which no officer will stay in a particular branch for over five years. Among the key transfers were Vivek Priyadarshi (AIG Policy) who has been moved to Jaipur. Priyadarshi was the main investigating officer in 2G scam till sometime back.

In Priyadarshi’s place would be SP Partha Mukherjee, whose unit Economic Offences IV, based in Kolkata, was probing chit fund cases.

SP Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was probing the Chanda Kochhar case till January 2019 before he was moved out by then Interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao, has now been posted in Economic Offences-2 unit in Delhi.

Deputy Inspector General Abhay Singh, who was leading the probe into sexual assault on minor girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home, has been brought to the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi from the Special Crime Branch in Kolkata, but he will continue to supervise the probe in sexual assault cases.

The order signed by Administrative Officer Personnel D P Singh makes it clear that officers who have been specially directed by their names to supervise, investigate, or enquire into any case or matter by any Constitutional court shall continue to do so.

DIG Nitin Deep Blaggan, who is heading the sensitive Anti-Corruption Unit, has been given the additional charge of Anti Corruption-5 unit.

Vijayendra Bidari, SP in Economic Offences-III, has been transferred to Interpol Coordination unit and he will also look after the systems wing of the agency, officials said, adding that Kiran S, who is part of the team probing AgustaWestland, Vijay Mallya and other cases, has been moved to AC-V unit.

Other officers transferred or given additional charge include SPs Abhishek Dular, Anoop T Mathew, Rajpal Meena, Shiyas A, Jayadevan A, Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, PK Manjhi, Jay Narayan Rana, Santanu Kar and P K Pandey. Additional SPs Sanjay Kumar Sinha, S D Mishra and Gajanand Bairwa have also been transferred.