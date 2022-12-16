19-year-old Kerala student found dead inside hostel bathroom in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old student was found dead inside the bathroom of his hostel room at a private engineering college in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nitin Narayanan, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala, was a first-year student at AMC Engineering College in Bannerghatta.

According to the police, Nitin, who joined the college and started living in the campus hostel on December 1 this year, remained absent on the first day of his class on Wednesday.

READ |13-year-old boy strangled to death by brother-in-law in Ferozepur

The incident came to light when his hostel roommate returned from class at around 6:30pm on Wednesday and found the bathroom door locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response which made him worry about Nitin, police said.

According to the police, when his roommate peeped through the window, he found Nitin lying in a pool of blood after which he alerted the hostel warden.

Knowing of the incident, the hostel warden and others rushed to the spot. According to the warden, they broke the bathroom door open and found Nitin lying with his throat slit and reported the matter to the police.

After reaching the crime scene, police found Nitin dead with his throat slit and recovered a knife and accordingly informed the student’s family.

The student’s parents live in Dubai, while the other members of the family are in Kerala. After receiving the news, his uncle and other relatives arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Police suspect this a case of suicide as Nitin was homesick and this was the first time he was staying away from his parents. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to rule out any foul play and to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death has been reported by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON