19-yr-old dies after eating 'shawarma' at stall in Mumbai, vendors held

Mumbai police have arrested two food vendors, Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh, in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man in the city. The deceased, Prathamesh Bhokse, reportedly died after eating 'chicken shawarma' bought from their stall in the Trombay area on May 3rd. Bhokse suffered from stomach ache and vomiting after he ate the shawarma. Bhokse also went to a municipal hospital nearby to get medical treatment. He later felt unwell yet again, following which his family members took him to the civic-run KEM Hospital on May 5 (Sunday). The deceased, Prathamesh Bhokse, reportedly died after eating 'chicken shawarma' bought from a stall in the Trombay area of Mumbai on May 3rd.

The doctor treated him and sent him home. However, due to his persistent ill-health Bhokse was admitted to the hospital. Bhokse subsequently died on Monday due to ill health. The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident, leading to the registration of an FIR against unidentified individuals under sections 336 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, 12 people were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in the last two days after they ate a non-vegetarian street food item in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East) on Friday. The people reportedly consumed chicken shawarma.

"Twelve people complained of food poisoning on Friday and Saturday. They were admitted to a hospital. While nine people were discharged, three others are undergoing treatment," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said without elaborating on whether the food was consumed by the 12 people at a hotel or shop.

Symptoms of food poisoning can vary widely depending on the source of contamination of food but often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes even more severe symptoms.

Preventing food poisoning involves proper food handling, storage, and cooking techniques, as well as avoiding risky foods like undercooked meats, unpasteurized dairy, and foods left at room temperature for too long.

(With inputs from PTI)