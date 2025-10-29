2 accused of killing MP’s local BJP leader sustain gunshot injuries in encounter

BHOPAL: Two men accused of killing a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in central Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district were arrested on Wednesday after a brief encounter, police said. hands of a prisoner on prison bars (Getty Images/Vetta)

Katni deputy inspector general of police Atul Singh said a police team tracked down the two suspects, Prince Joseph (30) and Akram Khan (33), to the district’s Kajarwara area, where they were hiding after opening fire at local BJP leader Nilesh Rajak on Tuesday.

When the police reached the spot, the accused fired on them, said Singh. The team retaliated, shooting at them. The suspects sustained injuries to their hands and legs and are being treated at the Jabalpur medical college. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Singh said the two fired six shots at Nilesh Rajak when he was going to the market on his motorcycle. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and was used to track down the accused.

Rajak died on the spot.

Singh said the murder was linked to a recent altercation between Rajak and Akram Khan over a parking issue at DAV School, which led both sides to file police complaints against each other at the Vijayraghogarh police station.

Police said Rajak’s family has claimed that more people were involved in the attack.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav had condoled Rajak’s death and ordered the police officers concerned to take strict action against the accused.

Joseph’s 56-year-old father died by suicide at home on Tuesday evening, hours after the police named him as the prime accused in the local BJP leader’s murder case.