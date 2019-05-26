2 arrested in Gaya for rape of 3-year-old

Two neighbours allegedly abducted a three-year-old girl from her home and raped her in a nearby field at a village in Bihar’s Gaya district, a police officer said, adding the incident took place on last Saturday and an FIR was registered this Sunday.

The girl was found abandoned in an unconscious state when she was rushed to a private clinic, where her situation was said to be critical. Station house officer (SHO), Fatehpur, Abujar Hussain Ansari, who is the investigating officer in the case, said they have booked Saryu Manjhi, 30, and Ajay Manjhi,25, for the rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The law, among other things, provides for speedy trials in designated special courts.

Ansari said the two were on the run and raids were being conducted at several places to ensure their immediate arrest. He added that the two went into hiding immediately after abandoning the girl.

Ansari said the injuries and the girl’s condition indicate a serious sexual assault. He added that she is traumatised and unable to speak. “We are trying to provide her the best medical treatment. We are also awaiting her medical test report which would be available soon for further actions,” he added.

The girl’s brother found her missing when he returned home after attending a wedding while the rest of their family was asleep. The brother raised an alarm and when he could not find her at home. The family was frantically looking for her when they were told that she has been found in the field. The two men had by then fled the village.

First Published: May 26, 2019 22:33 IST