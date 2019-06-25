2 booked for beating up Dalit boy in Sonepat village after video goes viral

The Ganaur police on Monday booked two persons for allegedly thrashing a Dalit youth in Bajana Kalan village after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video, which is one minute and 46 seconds long, purportedly shows the youth, identified as Ankit Balmiki, 19, pleading for mercy while the accused, identified as Jitender and Mohit, beat him up a stick even as a third person makes a video of the whole incident. The duo was also seen hurling abuses and making fun of the 19-year-old.

The teen father, Rishi Pal, who is the complainant in the case, stated that the incident took place about a month ago but they had not lodged a case under fear.

Narrating his son’s ordeal, Pal said, “I work as a sweeper in the village. Jitender and Mohit were forcing my son to work in their fields but when he refused, the duo beat him up. We had not lodged any FIR earlier under fear.”

Pal further alleged that under their fear, he had sent his son to Delhi, where he was working in a private company before the incident.

“The youths thrashed my son as we belong to the poor section of the society. The police should apprehend them at the earliest so that no one can think of thrashing a poor person like this,” he added.

Soon after the video went viral, additional DGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk took to twitter and said, “A special investigation team has been formed and the accused will be identified and apprehended soon.”

Ganaur DSP Sandeep Malik said the accused Mohit and Jitender have been booked under Sections 342(punishment for wrongful confinement, 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ ST Act.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:31 IST