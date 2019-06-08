Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 06, 2019-Thursday
2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

According to the police, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Three people, including two children, died in a massive fire that broke out in a convent school in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony. (Twitter/ANI)

Three people, including two children, died in a massive fire that broke out in a garment store below a convent school in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony, as reported by news agency ANI. The fire spread from the store to the school.

According to the police, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. “The situation is under control now. We’ll ascertain the cause of fire,” said a police officer.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 14:00 IST

