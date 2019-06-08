2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

Three people, including two children, died in a massive fire that broke out in a garment store below a convent school in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony, as reported by news agency ANI. The fire spread from the store to the school.

According to the police, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. “The situation is under control now. We’ll ascertain the cause of fire,” said a police officer.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 14:00 IST