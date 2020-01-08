2 civilians injured as militants hurl grenade at security forces in J-K
The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, police said.india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:30 IST
Srinagar
At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.
The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said.
They said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants.
tags
top news
trending topics