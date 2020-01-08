e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / 2 civilians injured as militants hurl grenade at security forces in J-K

2 civilians injured as militants hurl grenade at security forces in J-K

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, police said.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday
At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday(PTI)
         

At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said.

They said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants.

tags
top news
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US, says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
In crisp ‘thank you’ note to Deepika Padukone, Kanhaiya Kumar makes a prophecy
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Skoda’s design sketches of India-bound concept compact SUV reveals striking look
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Apple iPhone 12 video shows a stunning new design
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news