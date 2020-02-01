e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2-day nationwide bank strike for wage revision begins, services hit

2-day nationwide bank strike for wage revision begins, services hit

Several states including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu are witnessing the protests, hitting services like cash deposits, withdrawals and cheque clearances.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 03:06 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Patna/Chennai/mumbai/Kolkata
A two-day ban strike beginning today is likely to impact normal banking operation.
A two-day ban strike beginning today is likely to impact normal banking operation.(Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times )
         

Bank employees from across the country on Friday participated in the two-day nationwide bank strike to press for wage revision and other demands.

Several states including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu are witnessing the protests, hitting services like cash deposits, withdrawals and cheque clearances.

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) claimed that around 31 lakh cheques amounting to ~23,000 crore remained uncleared across the country on the first day.

Close to 10 lakh bank employees and officers of various public sector banks, some old generation private banks and a few foreign banks are on a two-day strike, starting Friday, after the negotiation on wage revision under 11th bipartite settlement failed, unions said. However, private sector lenders like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were operational. Bank branches will continue to remain closed on Saturday, adding to woes of the public on the salary day.

The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

In Patna, protesters were seen carrying placards that read, ‘At the call of UFBU, All India Bank Strike’ and a banner that said, ‘Today the bank is on strike’.

“The contribution of a bank employee is never considered in the country’s economic growth. The income is not efficient enough. We had demanded an increment of 20 per cent in the salary but there has been only a 12 per cent increase in the salary,” a protester was quoted as saying in Patna by news agency ANI.

“All the nationalised banks even the private banks are supporting us. The impact can be seen here as the ATMs are also shut. North Bengal has been facing a huge impact,” a protestor Sanjay Das, general secretary, All India Bank Officers Confederation, said in West Bengal.

tags
top news
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Budget 2020: Experts shed light on focus areas
Budget 2020: Experts shed light on focus areas
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news